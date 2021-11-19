Black Americans see biased system in Rittenhouse verdict KATHLEEN FOODY, The Associated Press Nov. 19, 2021 Updated: Nov. 19, 2021 8:19 p.m.
1 of12 Protesters argue outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Kenosha, Wis. Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation's debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Bishop Tavis Grant consoles Hannah Gittings, girlfriend of Anthony Huber, who was fatally shot by Kyle Rittenhouse, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Kenosha, Wis. Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation's debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 A woman recites poetry outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Kenosha, Wis. Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation's debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice. The jury came back with its verdict afer close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) SEAN KRAJACIC/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Hannah Gittings, the late Anthony Huber's girlfriend, right, cries after Kyle Rittenhouse is found not guilty on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice. The jury came back with its verdict afer close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP) SEAN KRAJACIC/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Kyle Rittenhouse closes his eyes and cries as he is found not guilty on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. The jury came back with its verdict after close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) SEAN KRAJACIC/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Kyle Rittenhouse's mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, reacts as her son is found not guilty on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. The jury came back with its verdict afer close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) SEAN KRAJACIC/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Judge Bruce Schroeder, right, listens as the verdicts are ready by Judicial Assistant Tami Mielcarek in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. The jury came back with its verdict afer close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) SEAN KRAJACIC/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
CHICAGO (AP) — For many Black Americans, Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittal on all charges by a Wisconsin jury on Friday confirmed their belief in two justice systems: one for white people and another for Black people.
Rittenhouse, the two men he killed and the man he wounded were all white, but the case has been linked from the start to issues of race and the criminal justice system.