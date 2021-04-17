Black Americans experiencing collective trauma, grief KAT STAFFORD, Associated Press April 17, 2021 Updated: April 17, 2021 1:13 p.m.
1 of8 Visitors browse a memorial to George Floyd as a new addition commemorating Daunte Wright is displayed outside Cup Foods, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Baltazar Enriquez, Kristian Armendariz, and Enrique Enriquez embrace one another, after the body camera footage of Chicago police killing Adam Toledo was released, Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Chicago. A 13-year-old Chicago boy appears to have dropped a handgun and begun raising his hands less than a second before a police officer shot and killed him last month, footage released Thursday under community pressure shows. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Tyler LaRiviere/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 A memorial near the spot where 13-year-old Adam Toledo was shot by a police officer in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, Friday, April 16, 2021, a day after the body camera video was release of the fatal shooting. Shafkat Anowar/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 A demonstrator holds a sign along a perimeter fence guarded by law enforcement officers during a protest over Sunday's fatal shooting of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. At right on the fence is an image of George Floyd. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Andrea Fernanda Serrano kneels as she pays her respect to the site where 13-year-old Adam Toledo. was shot by police now marked with a mural in the Little Village neighborhood of Chicago, Friday, April 16, 2021, a day after the body camera video release of fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo. Shafkat Anowar/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
Carlil Pittman knows trauma firsthand.
As the co-founder of the Chicago-based youth organization GoodKidsMadCity-Englewood, he grieved the loss of Delmonte Johnson, a young community activist, more than two years ago to the very thing the teen fought fiercely against: gun violence.