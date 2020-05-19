Bison injures visitor to Theodore Roosevelt National Park

MEDORA, N.D. (AP) — A bison had to be put down after injuring a woman visiting the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota, the National Park Service said.

Officials said the 55-year-old woman from Watford City was hiking around a bend on the Buckhorn Trail on Monday afternoon when she encountered a bull bison on the trail. The bull charged, striking the woman in the face and knocking her down.

The woman called 911 while on the ground, and a U.S. park ranger responded and found the bull still standing near the woman. The bison did not respond to hazing measures and was showing increasing signs of aggression, so the ranger shot the animal.

The woman was flown to Minot and treated for broken vertebrae and facial fractures.

Park staff remind visitors that bison may appear docile, but are large, powerful and fast-moving. Park regulations require that visitors stay at least 25 yards (23 meters) away from large animals such as bison, elk, deer and horses.