Bismarck streets to be named for 14 fallen Guard soldiers

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Streets in a housing development east of Bismarck have been dedicated to honor fallen North Dakota National Guard soldiers.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the streets will be named after 14 soldiers in the Clear Sky Addition.

Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann of the North Dakota National Guard and Sen. Kevin Cramer spoke at the ceremony Friday, which was hosted by Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken

Matt Geiger of Geiger Construction and Development said the development in the future will be home to Heroes Park, a public facility that will include a monument to the soldiers.

The ceremony and dedication of the streets are examples of ways to prevent a soldier’s name from “fading off in the distance,” said Harriet Goodiron. Her son, Cpl. Nathan Goodiron, of Mandaree, was killed in Afghanistan in 2006.