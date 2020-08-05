Bismarck man accused in stabbing facing attempted murder

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck man is charged with attempted murder after he was accused of stabbing a man he believed had sexually assaulted a female acquaintance.

Thirty-two-year-old Dalton Peltier made an initial court appearance Tuesday on charges that also include aggravated assault, terrorizing and criminal mischief.

A court affidavit says Peltier, the woman and Joseph Bernhardt were at a bar, then went to Bernhardt's home to spend the night. When Peltier awoke Monday morning, Bernhardt was gone and Peltier believed he had sexually assaulted the woman.

When Bernhardt returned, Peltier stabbed him with a kitchen knife, officials said. Bernhardt, bleeding heavily, fled to a neighbor's house and survived his wounds.

Peltier’s bail has been set at $10,000 cash. He is jailed at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.