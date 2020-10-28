Bismarck imposes mask mandate that carries no penalties

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's capital city is imposing a mask mandate as the number of coronavirus cases continues to mount in the state.

The Bismarck City Commission voted 3-2 Tuesday night for the mandate which carries no penalties for violations.

The initial proposal commissioners discussed included fines for businesses who did not enforce the mandate. But the penalties were removed after some commissioners said they would not vote for a mandate that penalized businesses, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Bismarck residents must wear a mask while in indoor public settings and when exposed to people outside their household if 6 feet (1.8 meters) of distance cannot be maintained.

Dozens of residents spoke at the meeting, including several doctors who supported a mask mandate and many people who felt that a mandate would infringe on their constitutional rights and freedoms.

Bismarck joins more than half a dozen other North Dakota cities that have recently implemented mask mandates. Gov. Doug Burgum has resisted ordering a statewide mandate and has instead encouraged personal responsibility.

North Dakota has topped more than 200 deaths in October from COVID-19, with health officials reporting an additional 15 deaths on Tuesday.

The deaths bring the overall statewide death toll from the virus to 476. The sum includes 205 deaths that have occurred so far in October, surpassing the previous monthly high set in September at 123.