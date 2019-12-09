Biology research grants available

College students interested in pursuing research studies in the field of biology are invited to submit applications to the Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship program to be offered in 2020 by the Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences at Western Connecticut State University.

Applications are being accepted from undergraduate students at any higher education institution who meet academic requirements and are willing to fulfill research commitments averaging a minimum of 30 hours per week over an eight- to 10-week period during summer 2020. Applicants will compete for one of two fellowships, each paying a stipend of $4,000.

The deadline for submission of all applications is Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Fellowship awards will be announced on Wednesday, April 15.

Prospective applicants may obtain complete information about eligibility requirements, the application process, research obligations, and available faculty mentors and their areas of research specialization at wcsu.edu/biology/surf/.