Bill to eliminate mandatory minimums wins committee approval

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A proposal to eliminate most mandatory minimum sentences in Virginia won approval from a key legislative committee Monday.
The legislation cleared by the Senate Judiciary Committee would end mandatory minimum jail and prison terms for more than 200 crimes, including drunken driving, gun violations, drug distribution, and possession or distribution of child pornography. Under the bill, a mandatory minimum sentence for capital murder — now punishable by life in prison or the death penalty — would remain in place.