Bill sets $370,000 limit on Idaho whistleblower lawsuits

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Whistleblower lawsuits against Idaho would be limited to $370,000 in non-economic damages under proposed legislation introduced Wednesday.

The House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee voted to clear the way for a hearing on the measure brought forward by Republican Rep. Greg Chaney.

There would be no limit for economic damages, which include such things as loss of income and legal fees.

Non-economic damages include such things as pain and suffering, and emotional distress.

The measure follows a federal whistleblower lawsuit that Idaho settled out of court in 2019 for $545,000.

In that case, a former Idaho Department of Labor purchasing agent said the department retaliated against him and fired him for his efforts to stop employees from skirting purchasing rules.

The legislation would prohibit juries from being told about the cap.

The legislation would also prevent punitive damages against a governmental entity or its employees. Punitive damages are a punishment intended to deter similar behavior in the future.