Bill seeks to crack down on catalytic converter thefts

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers introduced legislation Thursday to crack down on rising catalytic converter thefts, which can cost car owners thousand of dollars to fix.

The bill by Democratic Sen. John Marty, of Roseville, seeks to disrupt the black market by preventing anyone but licensed scrap metal dealers from buying used catalytic converters. Scrap dealers would be barred from buying them from anyone other than a repair shop, auto recycler or a vehicle owner who provides proof of ownership.