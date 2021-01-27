Bill calls for background checks for renting guns at ranges

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Last July, five days apart, two young men walked into the Green Top Shooting Range in Hanover, Virginia, and fatally shot themselves. Both were in their 20s and had a history of mental health issues, but neither man was subjected to a background check before he was allowed to rent a gun and turn the weapon on himself.
State lawmakers are now considering legislation that would require a state background check for anyone who wants to rent a gun. Currently, neither federal nor state law requires background checks for gun rentals at shooting ranges. The legislation is one of about a half-dozen gun-control bills now making their way through the General Assembly.