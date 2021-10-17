Bill Clinton back home after hospitalization from infection HAVEN DALEY Oct. 17, 2021 Updated: Oct. 17, 2021 6:35 p.m.
1 of17 Former President Bill Clinton and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton leave the University of California Irvine Medical Center in Orange, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. He was released after being treated for an infection and will head home to New York to continue his recovery, a spokesman said. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Bill Clinton arrived Sunday at his home in New York to continue recovering from an infection that left him in treatment for six days at a Southern California hospital, officials said.
The former president left the University of California Irvine Medical Center around 8 a.m. with Hillary Clinton on his arm. Dressed in jeans and a sports coat and wearing a face mask, he made his way out of the hospital slowly and stopped to shake hands with doctors and nurses lined up on the sidewalk.