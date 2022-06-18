Biden's optimism collides with mounting political challenges WILL WEISSERT and ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press June 18, 2022 Updated: June 18, 2022 9:49 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are going to hold onto the House after November's midterm elections. They will pick up as many as four seats in the Senate, expanding their majority and overcoming internal dissent that has helped stifle their agenda.
As the challenges confronting President Joe Biden intensify, his predictions of a rosy political future for the Democratic Party are growing bolder. The assessments, delivered in speeches, fundraisers and conversations with friends and allies, seem at odds with a country that he acknowledged this week was “really, really down,” burdened by a pandemic, surging gas prices and spiking inflation.
WILL WEISSERT and ZEKE MILLER