Biden's climate plan at risk, Democrats race to strike deal LISA MASCARO and MATTHEW DALY, Associated Press Oct. 19, 2021 Updated: Oct. 19, 2021 4:29 p.m.
1 of11 Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., calls on a reporter as he speaks after a Democratic policy luncheon, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a key holdout vote on President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, chairs a hearing of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., takes questions from reporters about the politics surrounding the debt limit vote this week, and about the way forward on on President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 In this Oct. 7, 2021, photo, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., chair of the nearly 100-member Congressional Progressive Caucus, talks to The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington. In a letter on Oct. 13 to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the leaders of the Congressional Progressive Caucus argue the package should not simply be narrowed as centrist lawmakers prefer, but instead kept as Biden's bigger vision but for fewer than 10 years — “shorter, transformative investments” that could be started quickly and then revisited. “Much has been made in recent weeks about the compromises necessary to enact this transformative agenda,” wrote Jayapal, and other leaders of the 96-member progressive caucus in their letter, obtained by The Associated Press. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined from left by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., left, and Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., speaks to reporters after a Republican strategy meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 People walk by the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A centerpiece of President Joe Biden's climate change strategy all but dashed, lawmakers are heading Tuesday to the White House as Democrats search for for common ground on ways to narrow and reshape his sweeping $3.5 trillion budget plan. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks to reporters as he leaves a Democratic strategy meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
WASHINGTON (AP) — With a centerpiece of President Joe Biden's climate change strategy all but dashed, Democratic lawmakers headed to the White House Tuesday searching for new ways to narrow, reshape and swiftly wrap up negotiations on what had been his sweeping $3.5 trillion budget plan.
Nearly 20 centrist and progressive lawmakers were meeting in separate groups with Biden as Democrats review a “menu” of alternative emission-reducing strategies — one of the most crucial issues for voters who support the president and his party — and race to reach accord on his overall package.
Written By
LISA MASCARO and MATTHEW DALY