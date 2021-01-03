Biden inauguration to feature virtual, nationwide parade

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration will include a "virtual parade across America” consistent with crowd limits during the coronavirus era, organizers announced Sunday.
Following the swearing-in ceremony on Inauguration Day on Jan. 20 on the west front of the U.S. Capitol, Biden and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, will join Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband in participating in a socially distanced Pass in Review on the Capitol's opposite front side. Those are military traditions where Biden will review the readiness of military troops.