Biden dispatching Sen. Coons to Ethiopia amid Tigray crisis

President Joe Biden is dispatching Sen. Chris Coons to Ethiopia t o meet with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to express the administration’s “grave concerns” about the growing humanitarian crisis and human rights abuses in the Tigray region and the risk of broader instability in the Horn of Africa.
National security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement Thursday that Coons will also discuss the situation with African Union leaders. White House officials and Coons' office did not immediately provide further details of Coons’ travel to Addis Ababa.