Biden defends his 'vision' against Warren's indirect attacks

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a fund-raising fish fry for U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Hawkeye Downs Expo Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Joe Biden says his vision for the country is bolder than what progressive Democrats give him credit for in the 2020 presidential race.

The former vice president says there's "nothing moderate" and "nothing small" about his ideas on health care, education and the climate crisis. He compared his policy agenda to "going to the moon."

Biden didn't mention Elizabeth Warren during his remarks to supporters at one of his campaign offices in Des Moines, Iowa.

But his pushback came the day after the Massachusetts senator warned Iowa Democrats to avoid any presidential candidate asking voters to "dream small" as she touted plans like her single-payer "Medicare-for-all" plan.

The increasingly tense back-and-forth between Biden and Warren comes three months ahead of the Iowa caucuses that begin Democrats' nominating process.