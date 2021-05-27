Biden budget to run $1.8T deficit to finance spending plans ANDREW TAYLOR, Associated Press May 27, 2021 Updated: May 27, 2021 3:46 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's $6 trillion budget proposal for next year would run a $1.8 trillion federal government deficit despite a raft of new tax increases on corporations and high-income people designed to pay for his ambitious spending plans.
Biden had already announced his major budget initiatives, but during a rollout Friday, he will wrap them into a single proposal to incorporate them into the government's existing budget framework, including Social Security and Medicare. That provides a fuller view of the administration's fiscal posture.