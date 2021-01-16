Biden says his advisers will lead with 'science and truth' BILL BARROW and SETH BORENSTEIN, Associated Press Jan. 16, 2021 Updated: Jan. 16, 2021 4:50 p.m.
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — In a dig at the outgoing Trump administration, President-elect Joe Biden introduced his slate of scientific advisers Saturday with the promise that they would summon “science and truth” to combat the coronavirus pandemic, climate crisis and other challenges.
“This is the most exciting announcement I’ve gotten to make,” Biden said after weeks of Cabinet and other nominations and appointments. “This is a team that is going to help restore your faith in America’s place in the frontier of science and discovery.”
