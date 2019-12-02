Best Cyber Monday deals

Cyber Monday is here. The crazy deals start flying early Monday, but there's still plenty of good value to be had throughout the day.

We've cherry-picked the best deals by retailer and category below.

Walmart Cyber Monday dealsWalmart waited until Monday to release its deals, but once it did, it unleashed a tidal wave of them upon the shopping world.

TVs

VIZIO 55-inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV for $279.99

Philips 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Android Smart LED TV with Google Assistant for $488.00

Philips 55-inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Android Smart LED TV with Google Assistant for $318.00

Philips 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Android Smart LED TV with Google Assistant for $268.00

Philips 43-inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Android Smart LED TV with Google Assistant for $248.00

Kitchen and home

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, Matte White for $219.99

Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Cord-Free Vacuum for $179

Grooming

BONUS $30 eGift Card with Braun Series 7-790cc Electric Foil Shaver and Charge Station for $134.94

Video games

Nintendo Switch Bundle with Bonus 128GB Sandisk Memory Card & Ematic Controller for $299.00

Red Dead Redemption 2, PlayStation 4 for $30.00

Red Dead Redemption 2, Xbox One for $30.00

Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Amazon saved most of its ammunition for Monday, but it also came out firing with deals across a ton of different categories.

Apple Products

Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) for $249.00

Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) for $329.00 at Amazon

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD Storage) for $649.99

Laptops and tablets

ASUS VivoBook 15 Thin and Light Laptop for $309.00

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 64 GB Wifi Tablet for $179.99

Kitchen and home

KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Food Grinder Attachment for $239.99

Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 for $79.00

Instant Pot 60 DUO Plus 6 Qt 9-in-1 for $64.99

Crock-Pot SCCPVL610-S-A 6-Quart Cook & Carry Programmable Slow Cooker with Digital Timer, Stainless Steel for $24.99

SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle (Black), with CO2, BPA free Bottles, and 0 Calorie Fruit Drops Flavors for $99.99

Toys

Save up to 40% on LEGO, PLaymobil and More Building Blocks

Kindle

Up to 80 percent off top Kindle books

Luggage

Save up to 45 percent on luggage from Travelpro, Delsey and Samsonite

Headphones

Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Sport Headphones - Limited Edition, Ultraviolet with Midnight Blue for $139.00

Samsung Galaxy Buds for $99.99

Amazon devices

Add two (2) Echo Dot (3rd Gen) to cart to get them for $38 with Promo Code DOT2PACK

Best Buy Cyber Monday dealsBest Buy's Cyber Monday deals went live early Sunday, and we've got a whole article on that. Here are some of the highlights:

TVs

Sony 85" Class LED X850G Series 2160p Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR for $1,999.99

TCL 75-inch LED 4 Series 2160p Smart 4K UHD with HDR Roku TV for $599.99

Insignia 24-inch LED 720p Smart HDTV Fire TV Edition for $99.99

Apple products

Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) for $349.99

Up to $400 Apple Macbooks

Laptops

Microsoft Surface Book 2 15-inch Touch-Screen PixelSense 2-in-1 Laptop for $1,999

HP 14-inch Chromebook for $119

Video games

FIFA 20 Standard Edition - Xbox One for $27.99

Madden NFL 20 Standard Edition - PlayStation 4 for $27.99

Super Mario Party - Nintendo Switch [Digital] for $39.99

Target Cyber Monday dealsTarget also dropped its Cyber Monday deals on Sunday, so all these sales are already live.

Apple products

Apple iPad 10.2-inch Wi-Fi Only (7th Generation) for $229.99

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular, 44mm Aluminum Case for $449.99

Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $144.99

Home and kitchen

Instant Pot Duo 6-quart 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $49.95

Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $149

As Seen on TV Power 7-quart Air Fryer for $58.99

Up to 50 percent off toys

Up to 50 percent off furniture

Up to 40 percent off bedding and bath

Other tech

Fitbit Charge 3 SE Fitness Tracker for $119.95

Xbox One S 1TB All Digital for $149.99

PS4 Cyber Monday dealsPlayStation 4 Pro Console for $299.99 at Best Buy

Select PlayStation 4 games and accessories on sale at Best Buy

Red Dead Redemption 2 for $30.00 at Walmart

Sniper Ghost Warrior: Contracts for $25 at GameStop

Cyber Monday TV dealsSony 85" Class LED X850G Series 2160p Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR for $1,999.99

TCL 75-inch LED 4 Series 2160p Smart 4K UHD with HDR Roku TV for $599.99 at Best Buy

Insignia 24-inch LED 720p Smart HDTV Fire TV Edition for $99.99 at Best Buy

Philips 65" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Android Smart LED TV with Google Assistant for $488.00 at Walmart

Philips 55" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Android Smart LED TV with Google Assistant for $318.00 at Walmart

TCL 43-inch Roku 4K UHD HDR Smart TV for $219.99 at Target

Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday dealsSelect Switch games are on sale at Best Buy

Pokemon Sword or Shield for $47.99 at eBay

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for $14.99 at Best Buy

Apple Watch Cyber Monday dealsThe best deal we've seen on any Apple Watch model right now is the Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) for $349.99 at Best Buy.

Cyber Monday laptop dealsApple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD Storage) for $649.99 at Amazon

ASUS VivoBook 15 Thin and Light Laptop for $309.00 at Amazon

ASUS Chromebook C425 Clamshell 14-inch Laptop for $319.99 at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Book 2 15-inch Touch-Screen PixelSense 2-in-1 Laptop for $1,999 at Best Buy

HP 14-inch Chromebook for $119 at Best Buy

Cyber Monday bedding and mattress salesPurple: Up to $500 off mattresses and premium sleep bundles

Parachute: 20 percent off everything through Monday. This big of a discount only happens twice a year with Parachute.

Brooklinen: All orders are 20 percent off through Dec. 3. Use the code BLACKFRIDAY.

Casper: Get 15 percent off Casper mattress or Wave mattress order or 10 percent off Essential mattress

Cyber Monday clothing and accessory salesAbercrombie & Fitch: 50 percent off sitewide

Adidas: 30 percent off with code CYBER

Allen Edmonds: 20 percent off all shoes and 15 percent off cordovan

ASOS: 30 percent off with code BIG30

Banana Republic: 50 percent off everything online

Barney’s: Closing sale - 10 percent off already discounted items

Barney’s Warehouse: Total inventory closing sale

Bergdorf Goodman: Up to 60 percent off

Best Made Co.: 25 percent off with code GIVEMORE

Bloomingdale’s: 25 percent off regular- and sale-priced items; extra 50 percent off clearance

Bonobos: 35 percent off everything with code LETSCYBER

Breda: 30 percent off regular priced watches with code BF30

Brooks Brothers: Up to 40 percent off plus extra 10 percent off and free shipping on all orders

Clarks: 40 percent off and free shipping with code FORTY

Club Monaco: 30 percent off all purchases and an extra 40 percent off sale items with code CYBERMONDAY

Coach: 50 percent off select bestsellers

Cultizm: 25 percent off with code BW25

Daniel Wellington: 50 percent off select watches

Diesel: Up to 40 percent off and free shipping

DSW: Free duffle with purchase of $75 using code BCMONDAYS and 30 percent off everything with code BCCYBER

East Dane: 15 percent off orders of $200; 20 percent off orders of $500 and 25 percent off orders of $800 with code MORE19

Eddie Bauer: 50 percent off everything

END CLOTHING: 20 percent off at checkout

Express: 50 percent off everything plus free shipping

Farfetch - Extra 30 percent off sale items with code FFX30

Filson: Get $100 When You Spend $500

Finish Line: 25 percent off online orders with code CYBER25

Gap: 50 percent off everything with code GAPCYBER plus an additional 10 percent off with code GOBIG

Gilt: Up to 85 percent off

Grant Stone: Select styles up to 50 percent off

GREATS: 25 percent off with code PASSWORD123

Guess: 40 to 60 percent off entire site

H&M: 30 percent off everything and free shippings

Hunter: Up to 30 percent off select styles

Indochino: Take an additional $50 off your order with code FRIDAY

Isotoner: 40 percent off plus free shipping with code CYBER

J. Crew: 50 percent off entire purchase with code MONDAY

J. Crew Factory: 60 percent off everything, extra 60 percent off clearance and free shipping with code CYBERWOW and extra 10 percent off with code SOAMAZING

Jachs: 65 percent off sitewide

John Elliott: Up to 60 percent off with code JE30

John Varvatos: Up to 50 percent off select styles

Jos A. Bank: Up to 70 percent off, plus extra 20 percent off orders of $125 or more with code CYBER19

Kamakura Shirts: Select shirts $50

Lacoste: 40 percent off entire site and free shipping with code 40MONDAY

Lanieri: Up to 30 percent off

La Garçonne: Take an additional 15 percent off sale styles with code 99LGCM15

Levi’s: 40 percent off everything plus extra 50 percent off sale items with code CYBER

Life After Denim: 35 percent off with code BF35

Lucky Brand: Extra 60 percent off sales styles and 50 percent off regularly priced items

Madewell: 30 percent off plus extra 10 percent off with code YAYINTERNET

Matches Fashion: Extra 10 percent off with code EXTRA10

Moda Operandi: Extra 30 percent off with code X30

MooseJaw:: Get 50 percent back in MooseJaw rewards with code 50BACK

Nautica: 20 percent off orders of $100 or more with code MONDAY20

Need Supply: 20 percent off sitewide

Neiman Marcus: Extra 25 percent off, including designer sale

Neiman Marcus Last Call: Free shipping on all orders with code CYBER and 40 to 80 percent off entire site

New Balance: 25 percent off and free shipping

Nike: 25 percent off select styles with code CYBER

Nordstrom: Cyber Sale up to 50 percent off through Monday

Nordstrom Rack: Free shipping on standard orders. Spend $100 get $20 credit; spend $150 get a $30 credit; spend $250 get a $75 credit

The North Face: Up to 25 percent off select styles

Opening Ceremony: 30 percent off with code CYBER30

Orvis: Up to 50 percent off and free shipping with no minimum with code SHIPFREE

Outerknown: Up to 70 percent off

Rag & Bone: 25 percent off everything with code TAKE25

Reebok: 50 percent off everything with code CYBER

Ralph Lauren: 40 percent off when you spend $125 or more

The Real Real: Earn up to $500 back

Rooney Shop: 25 percent off

Saks Fifth Avenue: Up to 50 percent off designer clothes

Saks Off 5th: Take an extra 60 percent off with code COLD60

Saturdays NYC: 25 percent off everything with code FRIENDS25

Sartoriale: 25 percent off already reduced prices with code BF25, including clearance items and new arrivals. Free EU & US shipping on orders over $150.

Shoes.com: Up to 60 percent off

SSENSE: Up to 50 percent off

Superdry: Up to 50 percent off

Spier & MacKay: 20 percent off with Code: BF2019. Excludes Made-to-Order

Summer: Black Friday 50 percent off

Taylor Stitch: 30 percent off everything

Tani: 30 percent off everything

Ted Baker: Up to 50 percent off everything

The Tie Bar: 20 percent off sitewide with code WOW20

Todd Snyder: 30 percent off sitewid with code CYBER30

Tom Ford: 50 percent sale on apparel, shoes and bags

Tommy John: 25 percent off everything

Topman: Up to 50 percent off

Uniqlo: $50 off down coats

Urban Outfitters: $75 off purchases of $200 or more; $50 purchases of $150 or more; $10 off purchases of $50 or more

Victoria's Secret: Free shipping on $40 with code SHIP40 and $20 off $125 with code SAVE20VS

Vineyard Vines: 40 percent off select styles and 70 percent off sale styles with code CYBER19

Volcom: Extra 40 percent off sales styles and free shipping with code CYBERSNOOZE

Wilson Leather: Extra 55 percent off purchase

Wolf & Shepherd: $100 off purchase of $300 or more

