Best Cyber Monday deals
Cyber Monday is here. The crazy deals start flying early Monday, but there's still plenty of good value to be had throughout the day.
We've cherry-picked the best deals by retailer and category below.
Walmart Cyber Monday dealsWalmart waited until Monday to release its deals, but once it did, it unleashed a tidal wave of them upon the shopping world.
TVs
VIZIO 55-inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV for $279.99
Philips 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Android Smart LED TV with Google Assistant for $488.00
Philips 55-inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Android Smart LED TV with Google Assistant for $318.00
Philips 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Android Smart LED TV with Google Assistant for $268.00
Philips 43-inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Android Smart LED TV with Google Assistant for $248.00
Kitchen and home
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, Matte White for $219.99
Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Cord-Free Vacuum for $179
Grooming
BONUS $30 eGift Card with Braun Series 7-790cc Electric Foil Shaver and Charge Station for $134.94
Video games
Nintendo Switch Bundle with Bonus 128GB Sandisk Memory Card & Ematic Controller for $299.00
Red Dead Redemption 2, PlayStation 4 for $30.00
Red Dead Redemption 2, Xbox One for $30.00
Amazon Cyber Monday deals
Amazon saved most of its ammunition for Monday, but it also came out firing with deals across a ton of different categories.
Apple Products
Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) for $249.00
Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) for $329.00 at Amazon
Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD Storage) for $649.99
Laptops and tablets
ASUS VivoBook 15 Thin and Light Laptop for $309.00
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 64 GB Wifi Tablet for $179.99
Kitchen and home
KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Food Grinder Attachment for $239.99
Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 for $79.00
Instant Pot 60 DUO Plus 6 Qt 9-in-1 for $64.99
Crock-Pot SCCPVL610-S-A 6-Quart Cook & Carry Programmable Slow Cooker with Digital Timer, Stainless Steel for $24.99
SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle (Black), with CO2, BPA free Bottles, and 0 Calorie Fruit Drops Flavors for $99.99
Toys
Save up to 40% on LEGO, PLaymobil and More Building Blocks
Kindle
Up to 80 percent off top Kindle books
Luggage
Save up to 45 percent on luggage from Travelpro, Delsey and Samsonite
Headphones
Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Sport Headphones - Limited Edition, Ultraviolet with Midnight Blue for $139.00
Samsung Galaxy Buds for $99.99
Amazon devices
Add two (2) Echo Dot (3rd Gen) to cart to get them for $38 with Promo Code DOT2PACK
Best Buy Cyber Monday dealsBest Buy's Cyber Monday deals went live early Sunday, and we've got a whole article on that. Here are some of the highlights:
TVs
Sony 85" Class LED X850G Series 2160p Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR for $1,999.99
TCL 75-inch LED 4 Series 2160p Smart 4K UHD with HDR Roku TV for $599.99
Insignia 24-inch LED 720p Smart HDTV Fire TV Edition for $99.99
Apple products
Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) for $349.99
Laptops
Microsoft Surface Book 2 15-inch Touch-Screen PixelSense 2-in-1 Laptop for $1,999
HP 14-inch Chromebook for $119
Video games
FIFA 20 Standard Edition - Xbox One for $27.99
Madden NFL 20 Standard Edition - PlayStation 4 for $27.99
Super Mario Party - Nintendo Switch [Digital] for $39.99
Target Cyber Monday dealsTarget also dropped its Cyber Monday deals on Sunday, so all these sales are already live.
Apple products
Apple iPad 10.2-inch Wi-Fi Only (7th Generation) for $229.99
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular, 44mm Aluminum Case for $449.99
Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $144.99
Home and kitchen
Instant Pot Duo 6-quart 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $49.95
Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $149
As Seen on TV Power 7-quart Air Fryer for $58.99
Up to 50 percent off furniture
Up to 40 percent off bedding and bath
Other tech
Fitbit Charge 3 SE Fitness Tracker for $119.95
Xbox One S 1TB All Digital for $149.99
PS4 Cyber Monday dealsPlayStation 4 Pro Console for $299.99 at Best Buy
Select PlayStation 4 games and accessories on sale at Best Buy
Red Dead Redemption 2 for $30.00 at Walmart
Sniper Ghost Warrior: Contracts for $25 at GameStop
Cyber Monday TV dealsSony 85" Class LED X850G Series 2160p Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR for $1,999.99
TCL 75-inch LED 4 Series 2160p Smart 4K UHD with HDR Roku TV for $599.99 at Best Buy
Insignia 24-inch LED 720p Smart HDTV Fire TV Edition for $99.99 at Best Buy
Philips 65" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Android Smart LED TV with Google Assistant for $488.00 at Walmart
Philips 55" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Android Smart LED TV with Google Assistant for $318.00 at Walmart
TCL 43-inch Roku 4K UHD HDR Smart TV for $219.99 at Target
Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday dealsSelect Switch games are on sale at Best Buy
Pokemon Sword or Shield for $47.99 at eBay
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for $14.99 at Best Buy
Apple Watch Cyber Monday dealsThe best deal we've seen on any Apple Watch model right now is the Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) for $349.99 at Best Buy.
Cyber Monday laptop dealsApple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD Storage) for $649.99 at Amazon
ASUS VivoBook 15 Thin and Light Laptop for $309.00 at Amazon
ASUS Chromebook C425 Clamshell 14-inch Laptop for $319.99 at Amazon
Microsoft Surface Book 2 15-inch Touch-Screen PixelSense 2-in-1 Laptop for $1,999 at Best Buy
HP 14-inch Chromebook for $119 at Best Buy
Cyber Monday bedding and mattress salesPurple: Up to $500 off mattresses and premium sleep bundles
Parachute: 20 percent off everything through Monday. This big of a discount only happens twice a year with Parachute.
Brooklinen: All orders are 20 percent off through Dec. 3. Use the code BLACKFRIDAY.
Casper: Get 15 percent off Casper mattress or Wave mattress order or 10 percent off Essential mattress
Cyber Monday clothing and accessory salesAbercrombie & Fitch: 50 percent off sitewide
Adidas: 30 percent off with code CYBER
Allen Edmonds: 20 percent off all shoes and 15 percent off cordovan
ASOS: 30 percent off with code BIG30
Banana Republic: 50 percent off everything online
Barney’s: Closing sale - 10 percent off already discounted items
Barney’s Warehouse: Total inventory closing sale
Bergdorf Goodman: Up to 60 percent off
Best Made Co.: 25 percent off with code GIVEMORE
Bloomingdale’s: 25 percent off regular- and sale-priced items; extra 50 percent off clearance
Bonobos: 35 percent off everything with code LETSCYBER
Breda: 30 percent off regular priced watches with code BF30
Brooks Brothers: Up to 40 percent off plus extra 10 percent off and free shipping on all orders
Clarks: 40 percent off and free shipping with code FORTY
Club Monaco: 30 percent off all purchases and an extra 40 percent off sale items with code CYBERMONDAY
Coach: 50 percent off select bestsellers
Cultizm: 25 percent off with code BW25
Daniel Wellington: 50 percent off select watches
Diesel: Up to 40 percent off and free shipping
DSW: Free duffle with purchase of $75 using code BCMONDAYS and 30 percent off everything with code BCCYBER
East Dane: 15 percent off orders of $200; 20 percent off orders of $500 and 25 percent off orders of $800 with code MORE19
Eddie Bauer: 50 percent off everything
END CLOTHING: 20 percent off at checkout
Express: 50 percent off everything plus free shipping
Farfetch - Extra 30 percent off sale items with code FFX30
Filson: Get $100 When You Spend $500
Finish Line: 25 percent off online orders with code CYBER25
Gap: 50 percent off everything with code GAPCYBER plus an additional 10 percent off with code GOBIG
Gilt: Up to 85 percent off
Grant Stone: Select styles up to 50 percent off
GREATS: 25 percent off with code PASSWORD123
Guess: 40 to 60 percent off entire site
H&M: 30 percent off everything and free shippings
Hunter: Up to 30 percent off select styles
Indochino: Take an additional $50 off your order with code FRIDAY
Isotoner: 40 percent off plus free shipping with code CYBER
J. Crew: 50 percent off entire purchase with code MONDAY
J. Crew Factory: 60 percent off everything, extra 60 percent off clearance and free shipping with code CYBERWOW and extra 10 percent off with code SOAMAZING
Jachs: 65 percent off sitewide
John Elliott: Up to 60 percent off with code JE30
John Varvatos: Up to 50 percent off select styles
Jos A. Bank: Up to 70 percent off, plus extra 20 percent off orders of $125 or more with code CYBER19
Kamakura Shirts: Select shirts $50
Lacoste: 40 percent off entire site and free shipping with code 40MONDAY
Lanieri: Up to 30 percent off
La Garçonne: Take an additional 15 percent off sale styles with code 99LGCM15
Levi’s: 40 percent off everything plus extra 50 percent off sale items with code CYBER
Life After Denim: 35 percent off with code BF35
Lucky Brand: Extra 60 percent off sales styles and 50 percent off regularly priced items
Madewell: 30 percent off plus extra 10 percent off with code YAYINTERNET
Matches Fashion: Extra 10 percent off with code EXTRA10
Moda Operandi: Extra 30 percent off with code X30
MooseJaw:: Get 50 percent back in MooseJaw rewards with code 50BACK
Nautica: 20 percent off orders of $100 or more with code MONDAY20
Need Supply: 20 percent off sitewide
Neiman Marcus: Extra 25 percent off, including designer sale
Neiman Marcus Last Call: Free shipping on all orders with code CYBER and 40 to 80 percent off entire site
New Balance: 25 percent off and free shipping
Nike: 25 percent off select styles with code CYBER
Nordstrom: Cyber Sale up to 50 percent off through Monday
Nordstrom Rack: Free shipping on standard orders. Spend $100 get $20 credit; spend $150 get a $30 credit; spend $250 get a $75 credit
The North Face: Up to 25 percent off select styles
Opening Ceremony: 30 percent off with code CYBER30
Orvis: Up to 50 percent off and free shipping with no minimum with code SHIPFREE
Outerknown: Up to 70 percent off
Rag & Bone: 25 percent off everything with code TAKE25
Reebok: 50 percent off everything with code CYBER
Ralph Lauren: 40 percent off when you spend $125 or more
The Real Real: Earn up to $500 back
Rooney Shop: 25 percent off
Saks Fifth Avenue: Up to 50 percent off designer clothes
Saks Off 5th: Take an extra 60 percent off with code COLD60
Saturdays NYC: 25 percent off everything with code FRIENDS25
Sartoriale: 25 percent off already reduced prices with code BF25, including clearance items and new arrivals. Free EU & US shipping on orders over $150.
Shoes.com: Up to 60 percent off
SSENSE: Up to 50 percent off
Superdry: Up to 50 percent off
Spier & MacKay: 20 percent off with Code: BF2019. Excludes Made-to-Order
Summer: Black Friday 50 percent off
Taylor Stitch: 30 percent off everything
Tani: 30 percent off everything
Ted Baker: Up to 50 percent off everything
The Tie Bar: 20 percent off sitewide with code WOW20
Todd Snyder: 30 percent off sitewid with code CYBER30
Tom Ford: 50 percent sale on apparel, shoes and bags
Tommy John: 25 percent off everything
Topman: Up to 50 percent off
Uniqlo: $50 off down coats
Urban Outfitters: $75 off purchases of $200 or more; $50 purchases of $150 or more; $10 off purchases of $50 or more
Victoria's Secret: Free shipping on $40 with code SHIP40 and $20 off $125 with code SAVE20VS
Vineyard Vines: 40 percent off select styles and 70 percent off sale styles with code CYBER19
Volcom: Extra 40 percent off sales styles and free shipping with code CYBERSNOOZE
Wilson Leather: Extra 55 percent off purchase
Wolf & Shepherd: $100 off purchase of $300 or more
