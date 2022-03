FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday vetoed a bill revamping rules for jobless benefits, condemning it as a “callous” measure that would spur more population losses in struggling rural regions of Kentucky.

The measure would increase work-search requirements for people receiving jobless benefits and tie the length of time recipients get benefits to the unemployment rate. That provision could cut the number of benefit weeks by more than half in times of low jobless rates.