Beshear reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 930 new cases of coronavirus in Kentucky on Friday and 12 additional deaths.

“We cannot continue to have days where we have 900-plus cases,” Beshear said. “Please put on your mask. Please engage in social distancing. The lives and the health of the Kentuckians around us depend on it.”

The new cases brought the state's total to 65,066. The deaths increased the total to 1,149.

The positivity rate fell again to 4.48% with more than 1.3 million coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate is a rolling figure that reflects the average number of tests coming back positive for COVID-19.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.

