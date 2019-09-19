Beshear releases plan aimed at boosting Kentucky tourism

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andy Beshear on Thursday released a plan aimed at making Kentucky a bigger tourism destination as a way to build economic growth.

Beshear's plan calls for a new marketing campaign focused on attracting tourists from nearby states. Those marketing efforts, he said, should emphasize Kentucky's scenic attractions and its ties to bourbon and horses to promote itself as a world-class destination.

Beshear is challenging Republican Gov. Matt Bevin in the November election.

Bevin campaign manager Davis Paine responded that the governor has been "relentless" in promoting Kentucky, resulting in tens of thousands of new jobs and historically low unemployment.

The Democratic challenger said Kentucky has fallen behind Tennessee in attracting visitors.

Beshear's plan calls for making workforce development a priority in the hospitality industry and working to attract new professional sports teams and events.

Beshear said his plan to legalize casinos would result in resorts that attract visitors.

The tourism plan is the latest in a series of policy positions from Beshear.