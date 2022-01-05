Beshear discusses aid plan for tornado-stricken communities

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear revealed plans Wednesday night to deliver an assistance package for Kentucky communities devastated by recent tornadoes, vowing to “rebuild every structure and every life” in a speech that stressed the state's resilience to recover from disaster.

The Democratic governor, delivering his third annual State of the Commonwealth address, stressed the need for a bipartisan response to the storms that leveled parts of western Kentucky last month, killing 77 people in the state.

Beshear, who has had frequent policy feuds with the Republican-dominated legislature during his term, said he's working with lawmakers on fast-track legislation to help the communities recover.

“I want every family and community touched by these storms to know that I am with you, the General Assembly is with you, the commonwealth of Kentucky is with you — today, tomorrow, however long it takes," Beshear said. "We will rebuild. Every structure and every life.”

The governor, who is preparing for a tough reelection campaign next year, trumpeted the state's record-setting pace for economic growth in 2021. And he offered hints about the budget priorities he will propose in the spending plan he submits to lawmakers next week.

He also focused on the state's ongoing struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hit the Bluegrass State with another record surge of cases fueled by the omicron variant.

“Yet even with these concerns, I remain convinced that we can and will beat COVID, because in 2021 we gained the tools and knowledge we need for victory,” Beshear said.

In a speech interrupted frequently by applause, the governor touted the state's ability to bounce back from the repeated setbacks of the past year.

“In Kentucky, we are good people, tough people, resilient people,” he said. “We care deeply for one another. And while they may knock us down, no tornado, no pandemic, no flood, no ice storm can break us. Because we do not break.”

Beshear outlined plans to rebuild communities devastated by the tornadoes.

The pending legislation will direct $150 million to help storm-stricken communities rebuild and another $50 million to help the region’s schools recover, the governor said. It also will provide “additional tools” to attract and keep jobs in those communities, he said.

“It shows that we — Democrats and Republicans, House and Senate, executive and legislative branches — will stand with these families,” he said.