Beshear condemns rally where he was hung in effigy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday that protesters who hung an effigy of him were trying to use “fear and terror” to force their will on others.

The Democratic governor referred to the protesters as a mob and said he would not back down as he condemned the recent rally that spread to where his children play at the Governor's Mansion.

“Let’s start by calling it what it was and what it is — actions aimed at creating fear and terror," Beshear said. “Crossing over barriers, standing on the other side of the glass from where I raise my kids and hanging me in an effigy, that’s an action intended to use fear to get their way."

The effigy was hung in a tree near the State Capitol on Sunday during what was billed as a protest rally in defense of constitutional rights, including the right to bear arms.

Beshear said the protesters have been “embraced and emboldened” by some elected leaders — a reference to Republican lawmakers who attended previous rallies. Some prominent GOP leaders condemned the actions at Sunday's rally.

But the governor urged officials to no longer “cater" to such groups.

“You cannot fan the flames and then condemn the fire,” he said.