Bentleys to Buddhas: Vintage-car shop restores temple statue PETER SMITH, Associated Press Nov. 9, 2021 Updated: Nov. 9, 2021 10:49 a.m.
McCANDLESS, Pa. (AP) — The major branches of Buddhism are often known as “vehicles,” or ways of spiritual practice.
So it’s only fitting that when the monks of the Pittsburgh Buddhist Center needed a major restoration of its outdoor statue of the Buddha, they turned to an auto restoration shop specializing in classic cars.