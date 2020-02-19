Benefit raises $100,000 for Wilton nursing agency

WILTON — A dinner gala raised nearly $100,00 for Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County’s patients in need. The Feb. 8 event — Pitch Perfect II — was held at the Woodway Country Club and included cocktails, an elegant dinner, a silent auction and drawing as well as an a cappella concert by the Yale Spizzwinks.

Underwriting sponsors for Pitch Perfect II were the Bauer Family Foundation as well as Ken Edgar and Denise Harvey. Additional sponsors included Rone and Carol Baldwin, Bankwell, Day Pitney, LLP, Liz Fox, Janet and Peter Lebovitz, Stamford Health and Sterling Equities.

Members of the volunteer Benefit Committee were Wilton residents Janice Hess, Judy Higby and Jeanne Robertson; Weston resident Ken Edgar; New Canaan residents Carol Bauer, Jane Fox and Janet Lebovitz; Stamford resident Phyllis Osterman; and Westport resident Hal Shupack.

“We are thankful for the friendship and support of so many in the community who share in our mission to bring healing and comfort to the patients and families in our care,” said agency president and CEO Sharon M. Bradley.

“The funds raised at this event will touch the lives of the many patients in need in our community and we extend our heartfelt thanks.”

A nonprofit community organization for more than 107 years, Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County provides professional nursing and support services, senior care management, rehabilitation, health education, community wellness programs and compassionate hospice and palliative care for children and adults in Wilton and throughout Fairfield County.

Visit online at visitingnurse.net or on Facebook.