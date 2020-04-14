Bend woman pleads guilty to smothering grandmother's death

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A Bend woman who said she smothered her 92-year-old grandmother with a pillow pleaded guilty a second time and received a 5-year prison sentence Monday after her first conviction was overturned.

Angela Judd entered the plea to criminally negligent homicide in Deschutes County Circuit Court in the New Year’s Eve 2015 death of Nada Bodholdt, District Attorney John Hummel said.

In July 2016, to avoid a murder trial, Judd also had entered a conditional guilty plea -- meaning she could file an appeal over disputed testimony -- and was sentenced to more than six years in prison, KTVZ-TV reported. But that conviction was overturned by the Oregon Court of Appeals in December.

In 2015, Bodholdt was under hospice care in Bend. On Dec. 31, Judd entered her grandmother’s room, climbed into her bed, placed a pillow over her face, and smothered her to death.

A few weeks later, Judd related what she did to a social worker and the social worker told police. At the time, Judd was employed as a nurse at the Sky Lakes Health Center in Klamath Falls.

The appeals court reversed the initial conviction and the remanded the case back to the lower court. It ruled that the counselor, who testified at trial over defense objections, could only file an initial report with police and that the rest of what she was told and testified to was privileged information.

The court reviewed lawmakers’ debate over the details of legislation in Salem and ruled that they had intended to only “allow for an initial report of suspected elder abuse,” and that “the trial court erred in concluding otherwise.”