Belgium police clash with partiers amid virus restrictions

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian police clashed with a large crowd Thursday in one of Brussels’ biggest parks after thousands of revellers gathered for an unauthorized event despite coronavirus restrictions.

Brussels police told The Associated Press that four people were arrested and three police officers were injured. Clashes started after police ordered the crowd to disperse toward the end of the afternoon. An AP reporter saw people throwing bottles and other projectiles at police, who used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowd.