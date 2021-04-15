Beijing official in Hong Kong warns against foreign meddling ZEN SOO, Associated Press April 15, 2021 Updated: April 15, 2021 1:46 a.m.
1 of6 Students attend a flag raising ceremony during the National Security Education Day at a secondary school, in Hong Kong, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Beijing's top official in Hong Kong on Thursday warned foreign forces not to interfere with the "bottom line" of national security in Hong Kong, threatening retaliation even amid ongoing tensions between China and Western powers. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
HONG KONG (AP) — Beijing’s top official in Hong Kong on Thursday warned foreign forces not to interfere with the “bottom line” of national security in the city, threatening retaliation amid tensions between China and Western powers.
The U.S., Britain and their allies have condemned China's tightening control over Hong Kong's freedoms, including the sweeping national security law and electoral reforms that have all but silenced the once-vibrant opposition in the semi-autonomous territory.