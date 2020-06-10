Bedford residents to pray for families facing eviction

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Bedford County residents are planning a courthouse vigil on Wednesday for 62 renters facing eviction from their homes.

Evictions in Tennessee were suspended temporarily because of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic fallout, but some landlords filed eviction notices as soon as that suspension expired, according to a news release from the Bedford County Listening Project.

On Wednesday afternoon, renters and community allies planed to gather at the courthouse to pray for the families facing eviction and utility shut-offs.

The group is calling on city and county officials to hold a public forum on the issue and do what they can to slow or prevent evictions and shut-offs. And they are asking landlords to work with tenants to come up with payment plans.