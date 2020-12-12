Beasley concedes defeat in N. Carolina chief justice race GARY D. ROBERTSON, Associated Press Dec. 12, 2020 Updated: Dec. 12, 2020 10:48 a.m.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley conceded on Saturday to Republican Paul Newby in their extremely close election after two rounds of recounts saw little change in the vote margin between them.
Beasley, a Democrat, said she called Newby, the senior associate justice, to congratulate him on winning their election. “I offer my very best to him and his family as he moves into that new role,” she said in a news release.
