Bear with 3 cubs euthanized after being shot by poacher

BRANCH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities said a bear with three cubs was shot by a poacher in northern Michigan.

Officers from the Department of Natural Resources found the bear Thursday in a creek in Oceana County's Branch Township. The bear was struggling and was euthanized while the cubs were in a tree.

The DNR got a tip from someone who called a poaching hotline. The bear probably was shot a few days earlier.

“The bear suffered needlessly while trying to take care of her cubs,” Lt. Joe Molnar said. "If you or anyone you know has information that can help us solve this crime, we want to hear from you.”

The cubs were taken to a wildlife specialist. Anyone with information can call or text (800) 292-7800 and speak anonymously.

In 2019, more than $9,700 was awarded for information that led to the arrest and conviction of poachers, the DNR said.