Bear in Wilton yard snacks on bird seed

Gretchen DiMattia got this photo of a black bear about to grab the bird feeder in her Wilton yard on July 30.

WILTON — Gretchen DiMattia sent in this photo of a black bear who visited her home on Marvin Ridge Place Thursday evening, July 30, at about 7 p.m.

“He pulled our bird feeder down,” she said, adding, “cute little bear, however still something to be concerned about.”

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection there have been an “unprecedented numbers of complaints and requests for assistance” between Connecticut residents and black bears this year. There have even been numerous instances of bears entering peoples’ homes.

Information on how to prevent encounters with black bears is available on DEEP web page at ct.gov.

Because bears are attracted to garbage, pet food, compost piles, fruit trees, and bird feeders, the agency encourages people to remove bird feeders and bird food from late March through November.

Also, eliminate food attractants by placing garbage cans inside a garage or shed. Add ammonia to trash to make it unpalatable.

Clean and store grills in a garage or shed after use, but leave propane cylinders outside.

Bears that become accustomed to finding food near a home may become “problem” bears.