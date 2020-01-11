Baton Rouge Zoo seeking nominations to name its new giraffe

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The zoo in Louisiana's capital city is asking for the public's help to name its newest male giraffe.

The Baton Rouge Zoo is holding a contest for people to nominate their favorite names for the facility's latest addition, born last month.

Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 22.

Zoo staff will take those public submissions and narrow them to three finalists, which will be up for a final vote from the public after that. The zoo will announce the finalists and more details about the voting at a later date.

Six-year-old giraffe Rosie gave birth on Dec. 26 to the male giraffe, the 20th giraffe born at the Baton Rouge zoo.