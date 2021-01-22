Barkeep avoids charge over driving into COVID-19 enforcer

NEW YORK (AP) — A bar owner who struck a New York City sheriff’s deputy with a car last month will only face criminal charges alleging he served patrons indoors in defiance of state coronavirus restrictions.

Mac’s Public House co-owner Daniel Presti has been indicted on misdemeanor charges of selling alcohol without a license and operating an unlicensed bottle club, Staten Island prosecutors said Friday. A grand jury that heard evidence in the case, including Presti's testimony, did not charge him in connection with a Dec. 6 incident in which authorities say he got into his car to flee arrest, struck a sheriff's deputy and drove about 100 yards (90 meters) as the deputy clung to the hood.