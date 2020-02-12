Banners proclaim Wilton Library’s 125th anniversary

WILTON — Wilton Library is celebrating a banner year, with 2020 marking the its 125th anniversary. Colorful banners announcing this achievement have been affixed to lampposts throughout Wilton Center.

Thanks to the support of Wilton First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice, and town staff, and with an anonymous donor, the community becomes part of the celebration, according to a statement by the library. They were installed by a crew from Parks and Recreation and are expected to remain in place through May.

“Wilton Library has been stitched into the fabric of this community for 125 years, and we felt this was a fun and visible way to honor that achievement,” Vanderslice said on Thursday. “The town of Wilton is proud of its public/private partnership with the library and I wanted to help in recognizing this wonderful milestone.”

Looking at the banners, the library’s Executive Director Elaine Tai-Lauria was in a festive mood. “We are thankful for Lynne’s and her staff’s support in acknowledging our important anniversary. We, the staff and trustees of the library, feel a great deal of responsibility in providing the best services, programs and technology to this very supportive community. We are delighted that everyone will be reminded of how long this jewel of an institution has been serving its residents. Our tagline, ‘Here’s to our next chapter!’ indicates that we are always planning our future and invite the community to join along with us.”

Wilton Library will celebrate with a 125th Anniversary Gala on March 28, a community social on May 9, at its annual meeting on June 17, with other opportunities sprinkled in, Tai-Lauria said.

Wilton Library Association was founded in May 1895 when members of the community gathered 150 books in a local home. This led to the construction of the modernist library building in the center of Wilton. The library sees more than 250,000 visitors per year and has a collection of more than 500,000 items.

Wilton Library is a nonprofit association. Its mission is to inform, connect, enrich and inspire the community through conversations, programs, up-to-date technology and customer-centric services.

For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org or call 203-762-6334. Wilton Library is at 137 Old Ridgefield Road in Wilton Center.

Editor’s Note: This story was corrected to clarify that the banners were purchased through a donation by an anonymous donor.