Bankwell partners with Dress for Success

Bankwell has partnered with Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County for a women’s clothing drive. Bankwell is collecting new and gently used business attire, accessories and new toiletries for women. Donations may be dropped off now through March 13 at any of the bank’s Fairfield County branches, including the one in Wilton at 47 Old Ridgefield Road.

The mission of Dress for Success is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. More about Dress for Success may be found at midfairfieldcounty.dressforsuccess.org/.

Bankwell is a community bank that serves the banking and lending needs of businesses and residents of Fairfield and New Haven County. More about Bankwell can be found at mybankwell.com/.