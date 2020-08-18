Bankwell makes $10K donation to Carver Foundation

From left, Lucy French, vice president and marketing manager at Bankwell presents a $10,000 check to Brian Allert, chief program officer at the Carver Foundation of Norwalk for the benefit of students in Carver’s after-school programs. less From left, Lucy French, vice president and marketing manager at Bankwell presents a $10,000 check to Brian Allert, chief program officer at the Carver Foundation of Norwalk for the benefit of students in ... more Photo: Contributed Photo /Bankwell Photo: Contributed Photo /Bankwell Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Bankwell makes $10K donation to Carver Foundation 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Bankwell has donated $10,000 to the Carver Foundation of Norwalk to extend the school year for Carver students by three weeks.

Carver is Norwalk’s largest provider of after-school programs for fifth- to 12th-grade students and the largest provider of summer programs for kindergarten through ninth grade students; operating in 12 Norwalk schools and the Carver Community Center.

The Bankwell donation allowed children virtual access to Carver teachers and staff, receiving extra support they needed to not fall behind academically. The structured time with the students also benefited parents who continued to juggle multiple priorities during this time.

“Carver is profoundly grateful for Bankwell’s amazing support through the years, and especially for this year’s $10,000 investment in our students,” said Novelette Peterkin, CEO of the Carver Foundation of Norwalk. “This support helps us close opportunity gaps for our nearly 2,500 students and prepare them for success in school and life. We cannot thank everyone at Bankwell enough for joining us in our important work.”

Bankwell also donated 16 free-standing touchless hand soap or hand sanitizer dispensers to use throughout the Carver facility.

Bankwell has a branch in Wilton. Information: mybankwell.com/.