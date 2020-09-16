Bankwell in Wilton offers free document shredding

As part of an ongoing effort to prevent identity theft in the community, Bankwell in Wilton will provide free, on-site shredding services at the Bank’s 47 Old Ridgefield Road branch on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. until noon.

The bank encourages residents to take the opportunity to securely dispose of old credit cards, passports, bills, invoices, checks, statements or other personal papers. The bank asks each individual to limit their items to 3-foot-square boxes.

Staff with proper protective equipment (PPE) will be on hand to help unload boxes from your car and carry them to the shredder. There is no need to get out of your car.

Information: mybankwell.com.

