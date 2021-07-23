Baltimore's mayor unveils new violence prevention plan

BALTIMORE (AP) — Aiming to treat gun violence as a public health crisis, Baltimore’s mayor on Friday unveiled a five-year violence reduction plan for the U.S. city where violent crime rates have remained high since a 2015 surge.
Mayor Brandon Scott, who took office in December, said the plan aims to end the city's foundering efforts to tackle its top problem. He asserted that Baltimore — which has had four mayors and five police commissioners over the past six years alone — had never before developed a multiyear strategy to stem violence, instead lurching from year to year with disparate approaches.