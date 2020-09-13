Baltimore records violent week with 45 shot, 11 dead

BALTIMORE (AP) — A violent week in Baltimore has ended with at least 45 people shot, 11 of them fatally, according to police data.

The Baltimore Sun reports the shootings between Sept. 6 and Sept. 13 came during the end of a summer when violence in the city fluctuated.

On Friday, local elected officials and community members of the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood were stunned following the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in their community.

After the boy's killing, Mark Washington, executive director of the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello Community Corporation, wrote a letter to the police major in the district and other elected officials of the area, saying the community needs to do more to prevent such violence.

“While none of us directly pulled the trigger that took the life of the 14-year-old, we certainly are responsible for the conditions that allowed that to happen," Washington said. "Those lost lives cannot and must not be in vain.”

The boy has not been identified by police.

So far this year, Baltimore has had a total of 233 homicides, just shy of the 242 recorded in the same time frame last year.