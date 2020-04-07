Baltimore police reopen station after new coronavirus case

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore police station sanitized after an officer tested positive for the new coronavirus was reopened Monday, with nearly 100 officers there cleared to return to work.

The Southwest District station and all of its cars were sanitized over the weekend after police learned that one of their own was infected.

The confirmed case is one of ten among Baltimore police employees, including eight officers and two civilians; across the department, 120 other officers remained self-quarantined as of Monday, according to a police statement.

All of the officers who tested positive are “recovering and are in good spirits,” Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a statement obtained by The Sun.

The department tested all 135 Southwest District employees and had them isolate pending results. Forty of them were still waiting for test results or medical evaluations on Monday, the department said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, and the vast majority survive. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can be more severe, causing even pneumonia or death.

