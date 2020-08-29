Baltimore Police: officer hurt after his patrol car rammed

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore police officer was taken to the hospital after authorities say a man drove through a barricade and rammed the officer's patrol car.

Tyiron Kindred, 38, faces multiple charges including aggravated assault after his arrest Saturday morning, Baltimore Police said.

According to police, the officer was sitting inside a marked vehicle near police headquarters on E. Baltimore Street at about 4:15 a.m. when Kindred drove through a barricade and struck the officer's car.

Police say Kindred attempted to run away but was arrested a short time later. The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred one day after Darryl Waller, 29, was arrested for allegedly throwing rocks at police cars and windows at the Northwest Police District headquarters.

In a statement, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said that “acts of aggression and violence against our officers and police property will not be tolerated.”