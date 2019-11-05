Ballot proposal would create Nevada redistricting commission

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A civic organization wants to ask Nevada voters in 2020 to pass a ballot measure that would create a nonpartisan, independent commission to redraw the state's congressional and legislative districts after the next U.S. Census count.

The Reno Gazette Journal reports The League of Women Voters of Nevada filed a ballot measure Monday that would create a seven-member commission. Currently the Legislature redraws Nevada's legislative and congressional district maps every 10 years.

The League of Women Voters must collect about 98,000 voter signatures to get the measure on the ballot. If it passes, it must also be approved by voters a second time in 2022.

More than 20 other states have decided to create independent redistricting commissions instead of leaving the task to their legislatures.

___

