QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A bomb exploded in a bakery in Pakistan's restive southwestern Baluchistan province killing at least one person and wounding six others, including a woman and a child, police said Saturday.

Police officer Qaseem Shah said the bomb tore through a shop in the main bazaar of the district of Awaran. He said “anti-state elements,” a reference to Baluch separatists, left the explosive device under a counter and it was triggered remotely.