Bail set at $2M for probationer charged with rape, kidnap

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Billings man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to several felony counts that allege he kidnapped his mother and repeatedly raped another woman while engaging in a standoff with police.
Donald Edward Foster, 47, appeared in Yellowstone County District Court, where his bail was set at $2 million by Standing Master Molly Rose Fehringer, The Billings Gazette reported. Foster was on federal probation after serving about six years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He has a 2003 robbery conviction.