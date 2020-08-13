Back-to-school sales tax holiday begins Sunday

The state’s annual Sales Tax Free Week begins Sunday, Aug. 16, and runs through Saturday, Aug. 22. During this one-week sales tax holiday, retail purchases of most clothing and footwear items priced under $100 are exempt from Connecticut sales and use tax. This exemption applies to each eligible item under $100, regardless of how many of those items are sold to a customer on the same invoice.

“Having this tax-free holiday helps working families stretch their dollar a little bit more during the busy back-to-school season while giving businesses an extra boost to their bottom line,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “This year, it will hopefully also help support some of our local businesses that continue to recover following the global health pandemic. I encourage everyone to support Connecticut’s locally owned retailers and small business community — and do so safely by wearing face coverings and social distancing so we can continue doing our best to protect public health.”

Adherence to the state’s reopening rules for retail establishments — which includes the wearing of face coverings, configuring of indoor spaces to maintain social distancing, and frequent hand washing and sanitizing of surfaces, among other best practices — will continue to help limit the potential spread of COVID-19, the governor said.

Retailers in Connecticut may offer additional clothing and footwear discounts during Sales Tax Free Week, resulting in greater savings for shoppers.

Specific information on Connecticut’s Sales Tax Free Week, including a listing of individual items that are exempt or taxable, can be found at ct.gov/drs and clicking the “2020 Sales Tax Free Week” link.