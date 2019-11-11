Wilton Bankwell exec joins Goodwill board

Laura Waitz has joined the board of Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut.

Waitz is executive vice president and chief of staff at Bankwell, where she is responsible for the operations of the bank as well as overseeing human resources, facilities and marketing.

Waitz lives in Rowayton with her rescue dog, Gracie. She sits on the board of the African Leadership Foundation and is a senior adviser at Sango Capital and Summus Global.

Since 1950, Goodwill has been supporting the power of independence through job training and support services.

Bankwell is a community bank with a branch in Wilton.