BMW remained profitable in 2020 with strong second half

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German luxury automaker BMW says net profit fell 23% last year to 3.86 billion euros ($4.62 billion) as the pandemic shuttered factories in the first part of the year. The maker of the X5 sport utility and 3-Series sedan said a strong second half meant it started 2021 with “a favorable tailwind.”

Operating profits for the second half of last year were 9.8% higher than the second half of 2019. The Munich-based company's sales were boosted by the early and strong economic recovery in China, where 2020 sales topped the year before by 7.4%.